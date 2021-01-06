Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,432 in the last 365 days.

Kids can enjoy nature-oriented stories and songs at Jan. 13 MDC online event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Just because winter weather is keeping your children from being outside shouldn’t prevent your family from having some nature-oriented fun.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting parents and their children to take part in the Jan. 13 virtual program “Nature Neighbors Virtual Story Time.” This online program will be from 11-11:30 a.m. and is being put on by staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for ages 2-6, but any age can participate. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175655

Assistant Nature Center Manager Amy Juhala will read stories, sing songs, and lead the group in naature-oriented fun. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

Kids can enjoy nature-oriented stories and songs at Jan. 13 MDC online event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.