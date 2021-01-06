Kids can enjoy nature-oriented stories and songs at Jan. 13 MDC online event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Just because winter weather is keeping your children from being outside shouldn’t prevent your family from having some nature-oriented fun.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting parents and their children to take part in the Jan. 13 virtual program “Nature Neighbors Virtual Story Time.” This online program will be from 11-11:30 a.m. and is being put on by staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for ages 2-6, but any age can participate. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175655

Assistant Nature Center Manager Amy Juhala will read stories, sing songs, and lead the group in naature-oriented fun. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.