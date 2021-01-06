Middlesex Barracks / Disturbing the Peace by Telephone

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A300062

TROOPER Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/05/2021 at 11:28 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Graniteville Rd, Williamstown)

VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by Telephone

ACCUSED: Judith Horwitz

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: Vermont State Police; Public Safety Answering Point - Williston

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/05/2021 State Police were notified that Judith

Horwitz was repeatedly calling the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and was

yelling and screaming at the call takers. Upon making contact with Horwitz,

subsequent investigation revealed she was angry about a court date she received

from a different police department. Horwitz continued to call the (PSAP)

approximately 15 times. Troopers made contact with Horwitz on 01/06/2021 and

she was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal

Division on 02/10/2021 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of disturbing the

peace by telephone.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2021 at 08:30 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

