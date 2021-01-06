Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Disturbing the Peace by Telephone

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A300062

TROOPER Benjamin Goodwin                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/05/2021 at 11:28 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Graniteville Rd, Williamstown)

VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by Telephone

 

ACCUSED: Judith Horwitz                                                

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Police; Public Safety Answering Point - Williston

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 01/05/2021 State Police were notified that Judith

Horwitz was repeatedly calling the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and was

yelling and screaming at the call takers.  Upon making contact with Horwitz,

subsequent investigation revealed she was angry about a court date she received

from a different police department.  Horwitz continued to call the (PSAP)

approximately 15 times.  Troopers made contact with Horwitz on 01/06/2021 and

she was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal

Division on 02/10/2021 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of disturbing the

peace by telephone. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2021 at 08:30 AM             

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

