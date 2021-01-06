Middlesex Barracks / Disturbing the Peace by Telephone
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A300062
TROOPER Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/05/2021 at 11:28 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Graniteville Rd, Williamstown)
VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by Telephone
ACCUSED: Judith Horwitz
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: Vermont State Police; Public Safety Answering Point - Williston
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/05/2021 State Police were notified that Judith
Horwitz was repeatedly calling the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and was
yelling and screaming at the call takers. Upon making contact with Horwitz,
subsequent investigation revealed she was angry about a court date she received
from a different police department. Horwitz continued to call the (PSAP)
approximately 15 times. Troopers made contact with Horwitz on 01/06/2021 and
she was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal
Division on 02/10/2021 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of disturbing the
peace by telephone.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2021 at 08:30 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.