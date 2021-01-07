Rising Star of the Year John Michael Ferrari
Be the Smile on Your Face album cover art
Award-Winning Singer Songwriter John Michael Ferrari Named Rising Star of the Year by the Virtual Golden Gala Wall of Fame Awards
A fun-loving, storytelling Nam Vet from Hollywood, CA, John Michael Ferrari pours out a whiskey-hued glass of Pop, Country, Gospel, Blues and Jazz in his music.”MISSION VIEJO, CA, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cappy Records congratulates award-winning recording artist songwriter arranger John Michael Ferrari honored with the eZWay Wall of Fame "Rising Star of the Year Award," presented by Dr. Dante Sears. The Wall of Fame Virtual Golden Gala and Gold Carpet aired New Year's eve and New Year's day during which Ferrari took the virtual stage to perform his country adult contemporary tune, "What Are You Doing," off his award-winning album, "Be the Smile on Your Face." The Wall of Fame Award Nominees and the Wall of Fame Award Winners are based on key fan interactions and votes. Ferrari has been hitting radio charts, receiving awards, and great reviews since he debuted his second album, Be The Smile On Your Face album in Spring 2020.
The eZWay Virtual Golden Gala honors those across numerous industries "embracing humanity through the digital age." Ferrari's Rising Star Certificate of Award and Trophy are "in recognition and gratitude for diligence and commitment to business and leadership while making a difference in his community." "Awarding those with hearts of gold." Ferrari walked the virtual gold carpet and thanked eZWay Broadcasting, Eric Zuley, Dr. Dante Sears, and all of his fans who catapulted him to first place. On the carpet, he told fans, "I send a special thank you to all of the many John Michael Ferrari fans who voted for me for this Rising Star of the Year Award. Love and appreciation to all of you. And, a very happy new year 2021".
John Michael Ferrari is a singer songwriter who spans multiple genres but cites country as his largest stylistic influence. He is a man of many talents as he writes, arranges, records and performs his original country crossover and pop tunes. His music seems to reflect his life experiences and it all comes together to create a sound uniquely his own. Ferrari’s latest album Be the Smile on Your Faces “a collection of songs inspired by his own experiences and those of others” entitled Be the Smile on Your Face.
Earlier this month, Ferrari was awarded "Outstanding Triple A Album" for his country adult contemporary love song album, Be the Smile on Your Face. The award was presented by Fame Awards CEO Al Bowman at the Nugget in Pahrump, Nevada, at which Ferrari performed two of his originals at a social distancing event.
Ferrari boasts six original songs have radio play and three have reached country, mainstream and/or adult contemporary radio charts and have placed in radio contests since the Spring 2020 release of his album, Be the Smile on Your Face. For example, "So Beautiful" landed #3 in the Ignition Country Radio contest (United Kingdom) 11-27-20, #4 on National Radio Hits Country Radio Chart, #7 on the National Radio Hits AC Radio Chart, #8 on the Indie World Country Chart Dec 11 20, #13 on The Independent Music Network Chart mainstream chart, to name a few. Somewhere We Could Fall and Keep Falling All Over Myself are also beginning to chart.
Also honored at the Virtual Golden Gala 2020 were recipients of 14 Wall of Fame LEGEND AWARDS:
Actress Kate Linder presented 'Volunteer of The Year' Legend Award to licensed clinical social worker and author Megan Fenyoe
James Dentley (The 5 Frequencies of High Performance) presented ‘Mentor Of The Year ‘ Legend Award to Focus James (The Focus of Love LLC)
Sharon Lechter (co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad) presented 'Top Author Of The Year’ Legend Award to Mark Victor Hansen (co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series)
Dr. Dante Sears (The Metaphysician) presented ‘Heartpreneur Of The Year’ Legend Award to Pepper Jay (music producer Cappy Records)
Producer James Zuley presented ‘Faith Conquers All’ Legend Award to author Father Richard Heilmann
Frank Shankwitz (Make--a-Wish foundation) presented ‘Everyone Can Be A Hero’ Legend Award to celebrity chef Bruno Serato
Wellness Queen Shea Vaughn presented 'Woman of The Year' Legend Award to Kim Marie Branch-Pettid (LeTip International)
'Don't Just Speak About It; Be About It' Legend Award to actor and former football player Lester "Rasta" Speight
'Branding Expert Of The Year' Legend Award to Brian Smith (founder of Ugg Boots)
'Legacy Maker' Legend Award in memory of author Berny Dohrmann
'Power Perseverance' Legend Award to Greg Reid (executive producer Wish Man Movie)
Entrepreneurial Achievement Legend Award to Alec Stern (co-founder of Constant Contact)
Achievement of Excellence in Communication Arts Legend Award to entrepreneur Forbes Riley
Serial Entrepreneur Legend Award to Jeff Hoffman (co-founder of Priceline)
The eZWay Virtual Golden Gala and Wall of Fame Awards 2020 was executive produced by Eric Zuley, produced by Tony Boldi, and sponsored by The Elease Project, JD3TV, Billionaires Elite TV, JL Wealth Solutions, JLS TV, and www.eZWayWallOfFame.com
