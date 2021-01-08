Object Edge Builds Oracle Total Commerce Team
Object Edge, a leading global Oracle implementation partner, announces the expansion of its Oracle CX suite offering with a new Oracle CPQ practice.WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Object Edge, an award-winning eCommerce consultancy and leading global Oracle implementation partner, announces the expansion of its Oracle CX suite offering. Bringing on Nitesh Hissaria - an Oracle Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) expert with 12 years experience - Object Edge now offers a full suite of Oracle total commerce implementation solutions.
Object Edge is an Oracle eCommerce implementation partner for global enterprises looking to modernize and grow their digital business. With over 25 years of commerce experience, Object Edge partners with best-in-class technology solutions to provide their customers with forward-focused digital experiences. This expansion of the Oracle practice at Object Edge marks an investment in the Oracle CX ecosystem for their network of B2B and B2C customers and prospects.
“As a strategic approach, we wanted to make sure we could offer the full suite of key Oracle CX commerce solutions: Oracle CX Commerce, Subscription, Sales, Cloud, and now CPQ,” said Co-CEO Rohit Garewal. “Oracle is a leading solution for enterprises looking to build a complex, robust, enterprise-level digital business. Nitesh brings rich experience, a consultative approach, and technical expertise in Oracle CPQ for leading enterprises.”
ABOUT OBJECT EDGE
Object Edge is an award-winning consultancy that designs, implements, and manages eCommerce in B2B and B2C. As the digital landscape changes, we are here to help you navigate it. With enterprise eCommerce implementations, rich experience design, and commerce accelerators, we transform your business using the world's leading eCommerce platforms. Learn more at: objectedge.com
