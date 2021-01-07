Optessa Selected by Groupe Renault for Advanced Sequencing Solutions
Optessa is delighted and proud to add Renault to its extensive list of Auto OEM clients.
We are delighted to add the storied name of Renault to our extensive list of Auto OEM clients.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optessa Inc (“Optessa”), is pleased to announce that we have been selected by Groupe Renault (“Renault”) to provide advanced sequencing solutions for their manufacturing operations. This is the culmination of a global search by Renault for a best of breed solution that meets all current and emerging requirements of their global factory base and contributes to significant cost savings.
— Ashok Erramilli, CEO of Optessa
"We are delighted to add the storied name of Renault to our extensive list of Auto OEM clients", said Ashok Erramilli, CEO of Optessa. "It is a testament to the significant value provided by Optessa's solutions, and an affirmation of the excellence of our products and our people. We look forward to partnering with Renault to provide them the best possible sequencing solutions."
About Groupe Renault
Renault is a globally renowned auto manufacturer head-quartered in France with operations in 134 countries. Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.8 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2019, with 40 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people. To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.
About Optessa
Optessa is a leader in intelligent planning, sequencing, and scheduling optimization software with many successful implementations among top tier global manufacturers. Optessa products have wide applicability in industries as diverse as auto OEMs, suppliers, power equipment, electronics, semiconductor, mills, batch process industries such as food and beverage and paints and in shipping and logistics. The company has offices in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Hazlet, New Jersey, USA and Goa, India. Optessa’s leadership team combines deep expertise in software, mathematics, manufacturing, and optimization technologies with unmatched customer commitment. Optessa supports global deployment at more than 100 distinct manufacturing facilities and production areas. We also partner with industry leaders, Deloitte and Tech Mahindra, to further enhance our client support. To learn more about Optessa please visit www.optessa.com.
For additional details, please contact John Buglino at johnb@optessa.com
John Buglino
Optessa
+1 732-955-7395
johnb@optessa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn