Rutland Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B400057

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: January 5, 2021 at 2023 hours

STREET: VT Route 22 A South

TOWN: Benson

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mill Pond Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Isaac Hurst

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jacksonville,FL

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Cascadia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end and passenger side paneling

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On January 5, 2021 at approximately 2023 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to Vermont Route 22A South in the Town of Benson for a report of a single tractor trailer roll-over. Investigation revealed operator #1, Isaac Hurst, 33, of Jacksonville Florida was travelling south on VT Route 22A South when he drove off the roadway while navigating a sharp corner. The vehicle, a 2018 Freightliner with a fifty-three foot box trailer, exited the southbound lane and rolled on its passenger side. Mr. Hurst was not injured in the crash as he had been wearing his seatbelt.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Benson Fire Department, Benson Rescue and Fairhaven Police Department.