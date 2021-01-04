More than 526 new crimes committed by those released on $0 bail in Yolo County

Officials said that since April 13, 427 individuals have been arrested and released on $0 bail a total of 524 times. Those who were previously released on $0 bail in Yolo County alone committed more than 526 new crimes, the district attorney’s office said.
