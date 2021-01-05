Mega Millions Jackpot Update!

Mega Millions® Jackpot Jumps to $447 Million Just Ahead of Tonight’s Draw

JACKSON, MISS. – Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot just jumped $15 million increasing the estimated annuity jackpot from $432 million to $447 million. The new cash value is now estimated at $339.6 million.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is the largest since June 9, 2020, when it reached $414 million.

“With both the Mega Millions and Powerballâ Jackpots currently over $400 million, Mississippi players are enjoying their first in-state experience of the fun and anticipation the big jackpots bring,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen. “We are seeing a lot of energy among players and retailers as both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue their rolls. Good luck!”

If there is no jackpot winner in the Jan. 5 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Friday, Jan. 8 drawing is anticipated to roll to $490 million with an estimated cash value of $372.3 million.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

###