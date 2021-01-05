Mountain lion take season closed in Units 71, 72, and 74

Mountain lion take season closures have occurred in several southeast Idaho game management units over the last few weeks, with new closure orders again affecting Units 71, 72, and 74. The specifics regarding the closures for these and other Southeast Region units are as follows:

Units 71, 72, and 74

The take season for female mountain lions has now closed, effective Jan. 5, 2021. The take season for male mountain lions closed in these units on Dec. 15, 2020.

A dog training season (pursuit only—no harvest) for male and female mountain lions in these units is open and will close Mar 31, 2021.

Units 66A, 70, 73, 73A, and 76

As a reminder, the take season for male mountain lions in these units closed in Dec. 2020.

These units are still open to harvest for female mountain lions only, consistent with limits established in the 2020 Big Game Proclamation.

A dog training season (pursuit only—no harvest) for male mountain lion in these units is open, effective immediately, and will close Mar 31, 2021.

Units 75, 77, and 78

As a reminder, the take seasons for BOTH male and female mountain lions closed in these units in Dec. 2020.

A dog training season (pursuit only—no harvest) for male and female mountain lions in these units is open and will close Mar 31, 2021.

The most current information on whether a quota has been met or the season has been closed for a particular game management unit anywhere in the state can be obtained by calling or stopping by any regional Fish and Game office or by calling 1-800-323-4334 (24/7 toll-free line). Information is also updated regularly on an Idaho Fish and Game webpage at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/harvest-quotas.