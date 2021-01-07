Former Amazon and HookLogic Executive Rob Streeter Joins SpinCar
Seasoned product management hire supports company's ongoing investment in data and analytics
Rob is a visionary product leader who will help us increase the speed and scale with which we provide the industry the technology and data needed to flourish now and in the future.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinCar, the global leader in digital automotive merchandising software and data, announced today that Rob Streeter has joined the company as Vice President, Product Management. A veteran of Amazon and HookLogic Inc., Streeter brings more than 15 years of product and data management experience to SpinCar. He will accelerate the company's efforts to bring data-driven products and analytic capabilities to market by extending SpinCar's open platform and leading the development of SpinCar's automotive shopper graph and related services for auto dealers and ecosystem partners.
— Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO, SpinCar
Prior to joining SpinCar, Streeter held senior Product roles at Amazon, spearheading product management and design for a variety of platforms and APIs, including a big data compute service that powers Amazon's analytics and production data pipelines. Previously, Streeter was Vice President of Product Management at HookLogic, Inc. (acquired by Criteo), a pioneer in performance marketing for retail, travel and automotive industries. While at HookLogic, Streeter led the creation of the company's Retail Search Exchange, a sponsored products network for retailers including Target, BestBuy and Walmart. Earlier in his career, he held eCommerce product management roles at Sears Holdings Corporation and Channel Intelligence (acquired by Google).
“The auto industry is undergoing massive transformation, driven by growing consumer demand for more personalized online experiences, and the need for digital merchandising tools powered by first-party data has never been greater,” said Devin Daly, SpinCar Co-Founder and CEO. “Digital disrupters are setting the bar when it comes to reimagining the auto shopping experience, while dealers in every industry sector are adopting new technologies to expand their capabilities. Rob is a visionary product leader who will help us increase the speed and scale with which we provide retailers, wholesalers and online marketplaces the technology and data they need to flourish now and in the future. We are thrilled to welcome him to the SpinCar team.”
With the addition of Streeter, SpinCar expands its product development and innovation capabilities, fueling the Company’s ability to meet quickly growing demand for its digital merchandising and shopper data platform across multiple industry verticals and customer segments. SpinCar’s specialized applications enable vehicle sellers to drive greater customer engagement and sales effectiveness by leveraging an entirely new set of first party behavioral data. SpinCar’s software and data are used by thousands of dealers, wholesalers, online marketplaces and OEMs in more than 30 countries.
“SpinCar is leading the revolution in digital merchandising and the intelligent application of shopper data to drive personalization at scale. The pace of disruption in the auto industry is accelerating and the need for innovation is more urgent than ever,” said Streeter. “I am thrilled to join SpinCar at this exciting time and I look forward to helping the team develop and launch new products that enhance the shopper journey for buyers and sellers around the world.”
About SpinCar
SpinCar offers automotive dealers, wholesalers, OEMs and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced platform for digital automotive merchandising. The company’s suite of products build trust between buyers and sellers by bringing the physical showroom experience to car shoppers wherever and whenever they want. SpinCar’s proprietary shopper behavioral data and digital technology applications enable vehicle sellers to deliver hyper-personalized interactions across the entire car buying journey. To date, the company has delivered more than 1 billion shopper interactions across more than 30 countries. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com.
