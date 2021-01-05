Dropout Reporting Certification for Federal Reporting Year 2019-2020 Due January 15th; Jan. 7th Webinar Available

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team is hosting the following webinar to review and discuss Dropouts Certification Report:

Thursday January 7th at 10AM – Register Here

Dropout reporting is now for all students of compulsory age regardless of grade. On December 10, 2019 the DOE Data Governance team voted to bring Maine’s Dropout reporting into compliance with USDOEs guidance, starting with the 2019-2020 school year. As a result, our state level dropout reporting, and your review of your districts data, will include all compulsory age students that meet the dropout definition of being enrolled as of 10/01/2019 and not enrolled on 10/01/2020 and were expected to be in enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year (i.e. – did not graduate, exit to home instruction, etc.)

The dropout certification report no longer has the functionality to change exit codes of students, instead we are only asking you to verify that the report is correct and accurate. The following instructions link will guide users in locating the dropout report, as well as guide users on how to validate that the report is correct and accurate.

Dropout Reporting Instructions

Users looking to complete the Dropout Certification Report will need access to the Student Data module within the NEO application. If you do not have access to this module, please have your superintendent submit a NEO access request form on your behalf.

NEO Access Request Form

Report Open Date: December 14th, 2020

Report Due Date: January 15th, 2021

Questions, comments, or concerns in regards to the Dropout Certification Report should be directed to the Maine Educational Data Management Systems helpdesk at:

MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896