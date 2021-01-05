Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Graduation Certification Report Due January 15th, 2021; Jan. 6th Webinar Available

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team is hosting the following webinar to review and discuss the Graduation Certification Report:

Wednesday January 6th at 1PM – Register Here

Users looking to complete the Graduation Certification Report will need access to the Student Data module within the NEO application. If you do not have access to this module, please have your superintendent submit a NEO access request form on your behalf. NEO Access Request Form

New for 2019-2020: The is no longer a need to validate the start and exit codes of students during this report. The report will also no longer be required to be ‘Accepted’ by the Maine DOE. Please make sure that all the data is accurate prior to certifying.

Graduation Certification Report Instructions

Report Open Date: December 21st, 2020

Report Due Date: January 15th, 2021

Questions, comments or concerns with the Graduation Certification Report should be directed to the Maine Educational Data Management Systems Helpdesk at:

MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896

