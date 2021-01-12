iWave Again Receives Highest Award As A “Leader”, Rated #1 In G2’s Winter 2020 Grid Report for Donor Prospect Research
Peer-to-peer review website, G2, confirmed iWave is the #1 top-rated provider of fundraising intelligence solutionsCHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave, the industry’s leading fundraising intelligence platform, today announced its position as the #1 highest rated solution in the Leader quadrant in G2’s Winter 2021 Grid® Report and the top spot in the G2 Momentum Grid for Donor Prospect Research. Leaders are determined by their high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.
iWave’s commitment to customer satisfaction and success is reflected by the nonprofit industry and its members. Based on real-time user reviews by nonprofit professionals who work in fundraising and prospect development, iWave received the highest Satisfaction Score among solutions in Donor Prospect Research. This is the 39th award that iWave has received from G2.
With over 200 reviews, iWave outperformed all other fundraising intelligence and prospect research solutions with a score of 93 in overall satisfaction outranking DonorSearch at 79 and WealthEngine at 70, clearly ranking it the best and easiest to use fundraising solution available to nonprofit organizations.
iWave also led the G2 Momentum Grid Report with a Momentum Grid Score of 79, outperforming DonorSearch at 58 and WealthEngine at 43. The G2 Momentum score is a reflection of employee growth, reviews, social and web growth, and year-over-year change.
“Once again it is a great honor and achievement to have received this positive feedback and recognition from the nonprofit community,” said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. “The results from these reports are a testament to iWave’s dedication to delivering solutions that go above and beyond our client's needs and expectations. We continue to invest in innovation to help our clients succeed - like improvements for efficiency and productivity, analytics, and data security and privacy - as demonstrated in our most recent platform enhancements. We care about our clients’ mission and that is what ultimately drives our behavior and our authentic desire to be the best for our clients.”
What Real Users Say About iWave
“You can get a quick financial prospect review in a matter of minutes! If more detailed reporting is needed, you can always start with this quick profile and add more gift information. So easy to use and the speed is amazing!”
“The iWave support team is great. The turnaround on any issues or problems is really quick both from our account manager and from the support team. We have integrated iWave into Patron Manager and it went really well. Again, the help received from the iWave team during the process was a huge help. It is fantastic to see our donor's iWave scores right on their Patron Manager page. We can create profiles directly from Patron Manager, which is incredibly handy. We have used several other wealth research platforms and iWave's is the most robust and intuitive. We are on the new iWave platform and it is great. Also, the transition was seamless.”
“iWave has the most comprehensive, easy to use wealth prospecting information on the market. From the 360 review for individuals to the foundation and corporate modules, everything is there. They assemble so much information and then compile it into a fairly easy to use review system. Even when I've left organizations and moved on, I usually go back to iWave and bring them on board as my preferred wealth engine provider. Also, the customer service and support is always prompt, friendly, helpful, and outstanding. The people that work on their team are really wonderful.”
“Our number one focus is the Customer Experience, we constantly strive to exceed expectations by being responsive to the users’ needs and questions,” said iWave Director Client Success Penny Rennie. “With dedicated Client Success Managers, our customers have a champion and trusted advisor to help attain their fundraising goals.”
About G2
Headquartered in Chicago, G2 is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2’s customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company’s acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.
About iWave:
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the world, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.
