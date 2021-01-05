Fire destroys WVDOH garage in Randolph County

Rossi said units from several local fire departments responded to the blaze, but the building is a total loss. The block building housed five equipment bays and an office.

All three employees stationed at the garage were on the road spreading salt at the time of the fire, so those three snowplows were spared. Rossi said the facility’s salt storage, fueling station, and a building used to wash vehicles were also spared.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on-site today to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the blaze.

District 8 covers Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties.​