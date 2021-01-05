RELEASE: State Hosting Jan. 13 Webinar for Level 2 Charging Projects to be Funded by VW Settlement

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will begin accepting proposals in January for Level 2 charging projects to be funded by Phase 1 of the NC Volkswagen Mitigation Settlement Program. DEQ allocated 25% of the Phase 1 Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure allocation, or approximately $1.1 million, to Level 2 charging infrastructure projects.

A second webinar will be held on January 13, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. for interested stakeholders and applicants. During this webinar, staff will answer questions about new user access to the DAQ Grants Management System, the Request for Proposals, Level 2 application, and required documentation.

This Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Level 2 ZEV Charging Infrastructure Program will assist interested parties in applying for funds using a first-come, first-served rebate process to install ZEV Level 2 charging infrastructure, as described in the North Carolina VW Mitigation Plans until all funds are exhausted. The primary goal is to increase use of ZEVs in place of gas-powered cars to mitigate nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

DEQ anticipates awarding a total of approximately $1.1 million towards Level 2 charging infrastructure projects in Phase 1. Rebate applications will be prioritized by the urban-suburban/rural split described in the NC VW Mitigation Plan, with about 68% of the funds allocated for urban and suburban counties, and a minimum of 32% allocated for rural counties.

Those interested in attending the webinar must register through the registration form.

For additional information and documents regarding the RFP, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/volkswagen-settlement/level-2