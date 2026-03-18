Master Plan Update Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet March 18 by Teleconference

The Master Plan Update Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet via teleconference on Wednesday, March 18, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHAT: Meeting of the Master Plan Update Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHEN: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Virtually, via Webex (instructions below)

AGENDA

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m556f1f9cc377f2f9a1c0adb4e0ee79ac

Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415.655.0003

Access Code: 2427 302 9877

An in-person listening station will be available in Room 826V on the eighth floor of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 27603, for those who cannot access the meeting virtually.

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

Learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority