NovaBACKUP partners with Fibernetics to launch a new cloud data center in Canada

AGOURA HILLS, CA, USA, January 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the exponential growth of ransomware and cyber threats, it has become mandatory that data be protected and stored within its country of origin. In recognition of that requirement, NovaBACKUP has announced a partnership with Fibernetics to provide encrypted and secured cloud storage to Canadian Managed Service Providers. The new NovaBACKUP data center meets industry compliance requirements by allowing Canadian service providers to keep their customers' data within Canada's borders. Additionally, the initiative positively impacts the bandwidth challenges faced by MSPs due to the work-from-home scenario.“We’re excited to launch our Canadian DataCenter housed with Ontario Canada Fibernetics to deliver faster access, constant data availability and data sovereignty to our MSP partners and their customers in Canada”, said Mike Andrews, CEO at NovaBACKUP. “Canada is a natural extension to our cloud business strategy and demand for our solutions has been growing substantially”, added Andrews.“Fibernetics is looking forward to supporting NovaBACKUP’s expansion in Canada with access to our dedicated, controlled and secure cloud hosting and storage services. NovaBACKUP’s data will be hosted in a share-nothing server architecture and connected to the best network routes in North America via low latency, redundant fiber optic transport links.”, stated Jody Schnarr, Fibernetics’s CEO. NovaBACKUP Cloud was relaunched in early 2019 designed specifically for managed service providers desiring a single local and cloud-based backup and data recovery solution. The strategy behind the relaunch was to create a unique product with a low cost of entry via flexible and affordable licensing and pricing models to match how MSPs run their business. Understanding the critical response times associated with this type of business, the technology is exclusively supported by senior level technical backup experts with a minimum of five years MSP industry experience.Within the program , managed service providers can choose two ways to store their customers’ data: in their own self-hosted cloud or in the NovaBACKUP hosted cloud. Plus, NovaBACKUP also offers unlimited complimentary licensing and local backup, complimentary first backup seeding and a web-based remote central monitoring console.About NovaBACKUP:NovaBACKUP Corporation specializes in local and cloud-based backup and disaster recovery for managed service providers and professional offices. With over a million machines protected and twenty years in the market, NovaBACKUP’s goal is to deliver high-performance, reliable and affordable data protection worldwide.About Fibernetics:Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Fibernetics goes “Beyond Telecom” by providing superior products and services at the fairest prices to the Canadian marketplace with a singular focus on customer service in everything they do. Fibernetics has its own nation-wide infrastructure that delivers a full range of voice and data services for residential customers through Worldline and for business clients with the NEWT Business Phone System and Business Internet.

