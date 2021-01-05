Sign up to receive news releases via email.

2020 Income Tax Forms and 2021 Income Tax Withholding Tables Now Available Online

Bismarck, N.D. – The 2020 North Dakota income tax booklets and income tax forms, along with the 2021 income tax withholding tables are now available on the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website.

“In 2020, nearly 90 percent of North Dakotans filed their individual income tax returns electronically,” said Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger. “We continue to encourage North Dakota taxpayers to e-file, as it is the fastest and most secure way to file.”

Income tax booklets and forms may be found at www.nd.gov/tax/forms. Income tax withholding tables may be found at www.nd.gov/tax/withholding/pubs. Taxpayers may also call 701-328-1243 for help.

This is the fifth year the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner will not be bulk printing or mailing tax booklets or forms, in an effort to streamline systems, use existing technologies, and reduce costs.

Taxpayers can stay up-to-date on North Dakota tax-related matters by visiting the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.nd.gov/tax or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

