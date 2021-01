Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS West) for DoD and Government Virtual Conference - February 10-12, 2021

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- This outstanding conference brings together the key experts and critical organizations that will shape the development of future Unmanned Aircraft systems. The creation and development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) has provided a valuable opportunity to develop tasks such as search and rescue (SAR), surveillance, reconnaissance, inspection, patrolling, hazardous materials detection, among many other tasks. Particularly in military scenarios, the danger is more significant, which motivates the use of UAVs to perform certain missions, since its use promotes the safeguard of human lives. Attendees will obtain invaluable information on the emerging opportunities in the Military, Government, Commercial and Civil Markets found nowhere else. Themes include:-DoD UAS Joint Program Updates, Emerging Sensor Capabilities & Testing-Hands-on User Perspectives on UAS Training-AI & Autonomy R&D-Emerging Major UAV Program Weaponization Updates and Platforms-Counter UAS Emerging Technologies & Policies-sUAS & Nano System Innovations and Payloads-Civil and Commercial Drone Platforms, Payloads Imaging Opportunities-Latest FAA Air Traffic Integration Programs Status Updates-UAS Swarming MUM-T Capabilities-GOGO vs. COCO Decision Making CapabilitiesSpecial Keynote Presentation By:Colonel Nathan Diller, USAF, Director, AFWERXHighlights will include presentations by:Colonel Joseph S. Anderson, USA, Project Manager, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Program Executive Office, AviationColonel Marc Pelini, USA Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) ChiefJay Merkle, Executive Director, UAS Integration Officer, FAAGeneral Sessions:Sam Deneke, Land Warfare & Air Defense, Vice President, Business Execution, Raytheon Missiles & DefenseBrian Keith, Protective Security Advisor, Los Angeles, District Office of Infrastructure Protection, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), U.S. DHSCDR Chad Thompson, USCG, UAS Division Chief, USCG Office of Aviation Forces (CG-711) Capt (USN-ret)CAPT (USN-RET) Ted Venable, CSL Program Manager, UAS at Commander, U.S. Fourth Fleet Counter Illicit Trafficking (COMUSNAVSO/C4F), USNDr. Parimal “PK” Kopardekar, Acting Director, NASA Aeronautics Research Institute, NASA Senior Technologist, Air Transportation Systems, NASA Ames Research CenterMegan Farris, Vice President of C-UAS Business Development, Mission Technology Group, CACI International IncMajor Douglas Kottraba, 432D Wing, Creech AFBLeslie Smith, Vice President, Global Hawk, Northrop Grumman CorporationColonel Clark Bramante, CA ANG, 163d Operations Group Commander, March AFBLieutenant Colonel Michael Lippert, USMC, VMX-1 Chief Operational Test Director (COTD) (tentative)Kevin Williams, Director, Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence, General Atomics Aeronautical SystemsColin Carrol, DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC)Senior UAS Representative U.S. Central CommandMatthew Borowski, Defense Engagement Lead, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)Layne Merritt, Vice President of Technology and Innovation, Elbit Systems of AmericaDr. Paul Fleitz, Aerospace Systems Directorate, Air Force Research Lab (AFRL)M. Shane Canfield, CEO WAEPADr. Robert Diltz, Airfield Damage Program Manager, USAF Civil Engineering CenterWHAT: 2021 Conference on “Unmanned Aircraft Systems”WHEN: February 10-12, 2021WHERE: Virtual (via Zoom)For more information or to register or for exhibiting at the program, please call Bradford Barrett at (310) 320-8110 or email Bbarrett@ttcus.com or register on line at web site: https://ttcus.com/uaswest/