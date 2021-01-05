Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS West) for DoD and Government Virtual Conference - February 10-12, 2021
TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This outstanding conference brings together the key experts and critical organizations that will shape the development of future Unmanned Aircraft systems. The creation and development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) has provided a valuable opportunity to develop tasks such as search and rescue (SAR), surveillance, reconnaissance, inspection, patrolling, hazardous materials detection, among many other tasks. Particularly in military scenarios, the danger is more significant, which motivates the use of UAVs to perform certain missions, since its use promotes the safeguard of human lives. Attendees will obtain invaluable information on the emerging opportunities in the Military, Government, Commercial and Civil Markets found nowhere else. Themes include:
-DoD UAS Joint Program Updates, Emerging Sensor Capabilities & Testing
-Hands-on User Perspectives on UAS Training
-AI & Autonomy R&D
-Emerging Major UAV Program Weaponization Updates and Platforms
-Counter UAS Emerging Technologies & Policies
-sUAS & Nano System Innovations and Payloads
-Civil and Commercial Drone Platforms, Payloads Imaging Opportunities
-Latest FAA Air Traffic Integration Programs Status Updates
-UAS Swarming MUM-T Capabilities
-GOGO vs. COCO Decision Making Capabilities
Special Keynote Presentation By:
Colonel Nathan Diller, USAF, Director, AFWERX
Highlights will include presentations by:
Colonel Joseph S. Anderson, USA, Project Manager, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Program Executive Office, Aviation
Colonel Marc Pelini, USA Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) Chief
Jay Merkle, Executive Director, UAS Integration Officer, FAA
General Sessions:
Sam Deneke, Land Warfare & Air Defense, Vice President, Business Execution, Raytheon Missiles & Defense
Brian Keith, Protective Security Advisor, Los Angeles, District Office of Infrastructure Protection, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), U.S. DHS
CDR Chad Thompson, USCG, UAS Division Chief, USCG Office of Aviation Forces (CG-711) Capt (USN-ret)
CAPT (USN-RET) Ted Venable, CSL Program Manager, UAS at Commander, U.S. Fourth Fleet Counter Illicit Trafficking (COMUSNAVSO/C4F), USN
Dr. Parimal “PK” Kopardekar, Acting Director, NASA Aeronautics Research Institute, NASA Senior Technologist, Air Transportation Systems, NASA Ames Research Center
Megan Farris, Vice President of C-UAS Business Development, Mission Technology Group, CACI International Inc
Major Douglas Kottraba, 432D Wing, Creech AFB
Leslie Smith, Vice President, Global Hawk, Northrop Grumman Corporation
Colonel Clark Bramante, CA ANG, 163d Operations Group Commander, March AFB
Lieutenant Colonel Michael Lippert, USMC, VMX-1 Chief Operational Test Director (COTD) (tentative)
Kevin Williams, Director, Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
Colin Carrol, DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC)
Senior UAS Representative U.S. Central Command
Matthew Borowski, Defense Engagement Lead, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)
Layne Merritt, Vice President of Technology and Innovation, Elbit Systems of America
Dr. Paul Fleitz, Aerospace Systems Directorate, Air Force Research Lab (AFRL)
M. Shane Canfield, CEO WAEPA
Dr. Robert Diltz, Airfield Damage Program Manager, USAF Civil Engineering Center
WHAT: 2021 Conference on “Unmanned Aircraft Systems”
WHEN: February 10-12, 2021
WHERE: Virtual (via Zoom)
For more information or to register or for exhibiting at the program, please call Bradford Barrett at (310) 320-8110 or email Bbarrett@ttcus.com or register on line at web site: https://ttcus.com/uaswest/
Bradford Barrett
-DoD UAS Joint Program Updates, Emerging Sensor Capabilities & Testing
-Hands-on User Perspectives on UAS Training
-AI & Autonomy R&D
-Emerging Major UAV Program Weaponization Updates and Platforms
-Counter UAS Emerging Technologies & Policies
-sUAS & Nano System Innovations and Payloads
-Civil and Commercial Drone Platforms, Payloads Imaging Opportunities
-Latest FAA Air Traffic Integration Programs Status Updates
-UAS Swarming MUM-T Capabilities
-GOGO vs. COCO Decision Making Capabilities
Special Keynote Presentation By:
Colonel Nathan Diller, USAF, Director, AFWERX
Highlights will include presentations by:
Colonel Joseph S. Anderson, USA, Project Manager, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Program Executive Office, Aviation
Colonel Marc Pelini, USA Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) Chief
Jay Merkle, Executive Director, UAS Integration Officer, FAA
General Sessions:
Sam Deneke, Land Warfare & Air Defense, Vice President, Business Execution, Raytheon Missiles & Defense
Brian Keith, Protective Security Advisor, Los Angeles, District Office of Infrastructure Protection, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), U.S. DHS
CDR Chad Thompson, USCG, UAS Division Chief, USCG Office of Aviation Forces (CG-711) Capt (USN-ret)
CAPT (USN-RET) Ted Venable, CSL Program Manager, UAS at Commander, U.S. Fourth Fleet Counter Illicit Trafficking (COMUSNAVSO/C4F), USN
Dr. Parimal “PK” Kopardekar, Acting Director, NASA Aeronautics Research Institute, NASA Senior Technologist, Air Transportation Systems, NASA Ames Research Center
Megan Farris, Vice President of C-UAS Business Development, Mission Technology Group, CACI International Inc
Major Douglas Kottraba, 432D Wing, Creech AFB
Leslie Smith, Vice President, Global Hawk, Northrop Grumman Corporation
Colonel Clark Bramante, CA ANG, 163d Operations Group Commander, March AFB
Lieutenant Colonel Michael Lippert, USMC, VMX-1 Chief Operational Test Director (COTD) (tentative)
Kevin Williams, Director, Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
Colin Carrol, DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC)
Senior UAS Representative U.S. Central Command
Matthew Borowski, Defense Engagement Lead, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)
Layne Merritt, Vice President of Technology and Innovation, Elbit Systems of America
Dr. Paul Fleitz, Aerospace Systems Directorate, Air Force Research Lab (AFRL)
M. Shane Canfield, CEO WAEPA
Dr. Robert Diltz, Airfield Damage Program Manager, USAF Civil Engineering Center
WHAT: 2021 Conference on “Unmanned Aircraft Systems”
WHEN: February 10-12, 2021
WHERE: Virtual (via Zoom)
For more information or to register or for exhibiting at the program, please call Bradford Barrett at (310) 320-8110 or email Bbarrett@ttcus.com or register on line at web site: https://ttcus.com/uaswest/
Bradford Barrett
Technology Training Corporation
+1 310-320-1100
bbarett@ttcus.com