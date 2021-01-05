Bond Printing & Marketing Transitions to Next Generation Ownership

Jonathan Bond succeeds his father, company founder Jon Bond, who will continue to work in the business.

HANOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Bond has been named President of Bond Printing & Marketing, Hanover, MA, succeeding his father, company founder Jon Bond, who will continue to work in the business.

“I am extremely proud of the way my father has grown this business by doing things the right way. I look forward to continuing the commitment to ‘above and beyond’ customer service that he has instilled throughout our organization.

“Being a family owned and operated business gives us greater flexibility and allows us to be more responsive to our customers’ needs,” said Jonathan Bond. “You simply cannot get the same level of attention or civility from a big corporate printer or online vendor as you will from a local business like ours. We have all the tools and resources necessary to make sure your printing gets done right, and we are right here to back up our promises and support our customers.”

A Plymouth, MA resident, Jonathan Bond first joined the family-owned company in 1995 in a production position and has served as Director of Sales for the past decade.

Bond Printing & Marketing, located at 104 Plain Street, Hanover, MA, has been serving the marketing needs of businesses and organizations on the South Shore and Cape Cod for nearly 26 years. The company offers printing, graphic design, custom apparel and advertising specialties. For more information call (781) 871-3990 or visit www.bondprinting.com.