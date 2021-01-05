“PHYSICIAN, HEAL THY FINANCIAL SELF” – NEW BOOK RELEASE
Top Business Consultant for Medical Practices Publishes Book Designed to Guide Doctors to Financial SuccessPORTLAND, OREGON, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portland, OR (January 5, 2021) – Jill Arena, a nationally renowned practice management consultant to medical practices, has announced the publication of her new book, “Physician, Health Thy Financial Self.”
Ms. Arena, Managing Partner of Portland, Oregon-based Health e Practices, LLC, has applied her thirty years of experience managing and consulting for independent medical groups to the publication of a step-by-step guide to help doctors in private practice to achieve mastery over their finances.
The book is a concisely written executive summary of how to effectively manage the finances of a medical practice in just a few hours each month. Ms. Arena’s detailed, systematic, easy-to-understand approach includes direction on which financial reports to run, how to quickly analyze the report data and how to ensure the proper safeguarding of cash and other assets.
“Doctors go through the most rigorous, scientific clinical training before they receive their medical license,” says Ms. Arena. “But most doctors receive virtually no education or training on how to manage a successful business. The most skilled physician can still fail in business, and that failure can deprive patients access to valuable medical care. If this book helps even a few doctors survive and thrive in practice so they can heal more patients, I’ll consider writing it time very well spent.”
Originally launching her career as an auditor for a Big 8 public accounting firm, Ms. Arena has been managing and consulting for medical groups of various sizes and specialties ever since. Before starting Health e Practices, she held positions in medical practices ranging from clinic manager to CEO.
“Physician-owned practices remain critical to the ecosystem that delivers care in our nation and our communities,” observed Physician Executive and Consultant Craig Wright, MD. “Jill Arena explains in a pragmatic and compelling way how to understand, run and position independent practices for a bright future. I’m excited to see her share her experience and expertise in this new book.”
“Physician, Health Thy Financial Self” is available for purchase on Amazon.com. Jill Arena’s practice management company, Portland, Oregon-based Health e Practices provides consulting and revenue cycle services and serves as a backstop support team to independent healthcare practices of all sizes and specialties throughout the U.S. http://healthepracticesolutions.com/
