DAYTON T. BROWN, INC. ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS
Mr. Jim Kelly and Mr. Nelson Cubano assume new roles within Dayton T. Brown, Inc.’s leadership team
These promotions reflect the incredible leadership, hard work, and dedication of Jim and Nelson in establishing the strengths of the company to deliver the most value to our customers”BOHEMIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown recently announced the promotion of two key members of the firm’s executive team. Mr. Kelly has been named Executive Vice President of Dayton T. Brown, Inc. and Mr. Cubano has been named Vice President and General Manager, Technical Services Division, both effective on January 1, 2021.
— Dayton Brown
In his new role, Jim will oversee all three divisions – Technical Services, Engineering and Test, and Mission Systems following his accomplishments as Senior Vice President, Technical Services, Senior Vice President Corporate Sales and Marketing, and Vice President of Sales, Technical Services. As a veteran of the firm throughout the years, he has been integral in the tremendous success of Dayton T. Brown, Inc. and its evolution into a premier engineering and test, technical services, and mission systems company. In his new role, Jim will continue to bring best practices to all divisions with a concentrated focus on overall business strategy that will drive the company’s long-term success.
Mr. Cubano will lead the Technical Services Division tasked with exploring strategic opportunities to support the firm’s growth. Nelson joined Dayton T. Brown, Inc. in 2006 and has held several leadership roles including Project Manager, Technical Writing Supervisor, Operations Manager of the Shelton, CT facility, and most recently, Director of Programs, Technical Services Division.
"We have a foundation of experience and a talented team of people in place to support our customers, and to advance our capabilities in the marketplace,” said Mr. Dayton Brown, Chief Executive Officer. "These promotions reflect the incredible leadership, hard work, and dedication of Jim and Nelson in establishing the strengths of the company to deliver the most value to our customers and I am thrilled they will continue to help drive our strategic direction and growth in these new roles.”
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
The Engineering & Test Division provides testing services for aerospace and defense, life support and survival equipment, and automobile, rail, transit, and other systems. Standalone engineering services include component and system evaluation, design and fabrication of specialized test equipment, field data acquisition, instrument calibration, design and failure analysis, preparation of test procedures, product improvement services, and reverse engineering services.
The Technical Services Division provides technical documentation and logistics/maintenance planning services. Typical publication and illustration services include technical writing, technical illustration and graphics, data conversions, parts listing, and S1000D services. Logistics services include parts provisioning, supportability analysis, level of repair analysis, and other maintenance planning services.
The Mission Systems Division supports DoD rapid prototyping and limited production of updates to military aircraft and ground systems with a focus on the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance community. From design, prototyping, production, and support, DTB and its multiple industry partners provide full life cycle support to these critical systems.
For additional information, visit our website: https://www.dtb.com
