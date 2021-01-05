New TCP LED T8 Tubes with Selectable CCT

Technical Consumer Products, Inc. (TCP)

Bypass LED T8 tubes with CCT are an excellent stocking item for Electrical Distribution

AURORA, OHIO, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technical Consumer Products, Inc. (TCP) is excited to announce availability in First Quarter of 2021 of its newly-designed bypass (Type B) LED T8 Tube with Selectable CCT. This versatile LED T8 Tube provides an excellent solution for Electrical Distribution looking to limit stocking SKU’s.

“TCP is committed to providing customers even more choices when it comes to color and eliminating duplication in stocking SKUs,” said Lesley Matt, Senior Vice President at TCP. “Owning our own manufacturing facilities, including an LED chip packaging facility, allows TCP to continue its tradition of innovation. We have seen a market demand for additional form factors in selectable CCT. Because of our unique capabilities we were able to develop this product the market is asking for.”

TCP’s LED T8 Tubes with Selectable CCT feature 1,800 lumens consuming 13.5 watts of power. These tubes are selectable between 3500 Kelvin, 4100 Kelvin and 5000 Kelvin utilizing a simple switch on the end of the tube. These mercury free LED tubes are essentially three tubes in one.

The product will be available very soon. More information will be available on tcpi.com.