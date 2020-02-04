Technical Consumer Products, Inc. (TCP) Announces Immediate Availability of Commercial Recessed Downlight Products

Technical Consumer Products, Inc.

AURORA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technical Consumer Products, Inc. (TCP) is proud to announce immediate availability of its line of dimmable LED Commercial Recessed Downlight products. They are the perfect choice for both new construction and retrofit projects. These products are EnergyStar™ certified.

Easy to install with integrated trim, the downlights’ have snap clips which allow for installation without a recessed can. Their 50,000-hour life minimizes replacement and maintenance costs. They are IC rated for direct contact with insulation.

“These shatter resistant products come in a matte silver finish with a frosted lens, and provide smooth, uniform dimming, and mount directly to the ceiling in 6, 8, 10 or 12-inch sizes,” said Lesley Matt, Senior Vice President of TCP. “All our LED commercial recessed downlights feature low-energy, low-maintenance, low-heat, long-life operation, and provide significant savings on electricity and are highly efficient where performance is concerned. They also offer consistent, flicker-free lighting, and come in a variety of color temperatures, and can save up to 40 percent of the energy consumed by traditional fluorescent recessed fixtures. They create much less heat, which further reduces cooling costs.”

The products are ideal for use in commercial, retail and industrial settings, as well as the healthcare industry.

TCP has both 4,000 and 5,000 K recessed downlights readily available. Other colors are available upon request.

Call TCP at 800.324.1496 or visit www.tcpi.com for more on our complete line of commercial recessed downlight products.

######



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.