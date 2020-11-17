TCP is Flipping the Script in 2020 with its ColorFlip Giveaway

Tchnical Consumer Products, Inc.

ColorFlip Technology Arrives Just in Time for Holiday Season

AURORA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technical Consumer Products, Inc. (TCP) recognizes that 2020 has been incredibly difficult due to the coronavirus crisis. To help put a little cheer back into people’s lives this holiday season, TCP will be Flipping the Script on 2020 and giving away hundreds of thousands of its brand new ColorFlip technology.

ColorFlip is TCP’s latest lamp technology which allows you to change the Correlated Color Temperature of your lamp (CCT) without any setup or smart communication. Switch between 2700 Kelvin and 4100 Kelvin or 2700 Kelvin with a fun color like Red, Blue or Green with just the flip of a standard light switch. During this holiday season, TCP will be giving away a ColorFlip A19 three-pack containing one 2700 Kelvin to Red, one 2700 Kelvin to Green and one 2700 Kelvin to Blue to any individual that “Likes” TCP on Facebook and fills out the giveaway form.

“TCP wants to help spread hope and cheer this holiday season,” said Lesley Matt, Senior Vice President at TCP. “Our ColorFlip is the perfect product to give away this time of year, because it’s easy to use and fun!”

To take advantage of the Flip the Script giveaway head over to tcpi.com for full details.

