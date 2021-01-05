Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 31, 2020                                                                

                                                                                               

$1.1 Million Finding for Recovery Issued in Perry Township Audit

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2019 financial audit of Perry Township in Stark County, which included over a million dollars in a finding for recovery.

 

From 2012 - 2017, the Township outsourced the emergency medical services (EMS) by entering into a contract with C&C Medical Billing, a third-party emergency medical billing service organization, to bill for services related to EMS provided by the Township. C&C Medical Billing invoiced the Township monthly for the Township’s EMS services. They invoiced the Township for 11,521 billed EMS runs from 2012 - 2017; however, only billed 6,856 of those EMS runs. The overcharges in runs resulted in the Township overpaying C&C Medical Billing a total of $87,773.

 

In addition, out of the Township's 2,327 billable EMS runs from January 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017, C&C Medical Billing did not bill 2,250 runs (or 96.69%) within the one-year processing deadline. This resulted in $1,030,338 not being billed or collected for billable EMS runs in 2016 and 2017.

 

A finding for recovery was issued in the amount of $87,773 for the overcharges and a finding for recovery for public money due but has not been collected was issued for $1,030,338 against Cynthia Abbott, C&C Medical Billing Owner, in favor of the Perry Township Special Revenue Fire District Fund. The findings total $1,118,111.

 

A full copy of this audit is available online.

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

Distribution channels:


