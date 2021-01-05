For Immediate Release:

December 31, 2020

$1.1 Million Finding for Recovery Issued in Perry Township Audit

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2019 financial audit of Perry Township in Stark County, which included over a million dollars in a finding for recovery.

From 2012 - 2017, the Township outsourced the emergency medical services (EMS) by entering into a contract with C&C Medical Billing, a third-party emergency medical billing service organization, to bill for services related to EMS provided by the Township. C&C Medical Billing invoiced the Township monthly for the Township’s EMS services. They invoiced the Township for 11,521 billed EMS runs from 2012 - 2017; however, only billed 6,856 of those EMS runs. The overcharges in runs resulted in the Township overpaying C&C Medical Billing a total of $87,773.

In addition, out of the Township's 2,327 billable EMS runs from January 1, 2016 to January 31, 2017, C&C Medical Billing did not bill 2,250 runs (or 96.69%) within the one-year processing deadline. This resulted in $1,030,338 not being billed or collected for billable EMS runs in 2016 and 2017.

A finding for recovery was issued in the amount of $87,773 for the overcharges and a finding for recovery for public money due but has not been collected was issued for $1,030,338 against Cynthia Abbott, C&C Medical Billing Owner, in favor of the Perry Township Special Revenue Fire District Fund. The findings total $1,118,111.

A full copy of this audit is available online.

