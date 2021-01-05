For Immediate Release:

January 5, 2021

Auditor Faber Announces December Auditor of State Award Recipients

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber is pleased to announce that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports.

Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority (Belmont County) Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority (Seneca County) Fairfield County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Fairfield County) Ohio Municipal Joint Self Insurance Pool (Franklin County) City of Chardon (Geauga County) Dayton Regional STEM School (Montgomery County) Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (Montgomery County) Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Harrison County) Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Preble County) Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority (Jefferson County) Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority (Hocking County) Pioneer Career and Technology Center (Richland County) City of Cambridge (Guernsey County) Washington County (Washington County) Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority (Noble County) Auglaize County (Auglaize County) Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority (Guernsey County) East Holmes Local School District (Holmes County) Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (Cuyahoga County) Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority (Delaware County) Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium (Trumbull County) City of Marietta (Washington County) Cardinal Local School District (Geauga County) City of Galion (Crawford County) Mid-East Career and Technology Center (Muskingum County) Milford Exempted Village School District (Clermont County) Wyoming City School District (Hamilton County) Area 14 Workforce Development Board (Perry County) Jefferson County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Jefferson County) Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority (Richland County) Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Morgan County) Deer Park Community City School District (Hamilton County) Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council (Montgomery County) Upper Arlington City School District (Franklin County) Warren County Career Center (Warren County)

The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance Lack of timely annual financial report submission Bank reconciliation issues Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance Findings for recovery less than $500 Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

