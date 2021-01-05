Human Trafficking Investigations and Prosecutions Virtual Training on January 21, 2021

Assistant United States Attorney and Human Trafficking Coordinator Lisa Thelwell and Assistant United States Attorney Laura Taylor will explore Human Trafficking Investigations and Prosecutions, the Victim’s perspective, and best practices for response.

This webinar is intended for law enforcement, evidence technicians, social service agencies, educators and responder personnel who respond to incidents related to Human Trafficking. Sponsored by the Circuit 7 Freedom 7 Human Trafficking Task Force.

Registration Here

HT Investigations and Prosecutions Virtual Training

Event Date: January 21, 2021 at 10:00 am EST

Location: Virtual Workshop via ZOOM

For more information, contact Christy Gillis at 386-481-9182 and email at Christina.Gillis@myflfamilies.com

Free Event and Open to the Public