Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,285 in the last 365 days.

Human Trafficking Investigations and Prosecutions Virtual Training on January 21, 2021

Assistant United States Attorney and Human Trafficking Coordinator Lisa Thelwell and Assistant United States Attorney Laura Taylor will explore Human Trafficking Investigations and Prosecutions, the Victim’s perspective, and best practices for response.

This webinar is intended for law enforcement, evidence technicians, social service agencies, educators and responder personnel who respond to incidents related to Human Trafficking. Sponsored by the Circuit 7 Freedom 7 Human Trafficking Task Force.

Registration Here

HT Investigations and Prosecutions Virtual Training

 

Event Date: January 21, 2021 at 10:00 am EST

Location: Virtual Workshop via ZOOM

For more information, contact Christy Gillis at 386-481-9182 and email at Christina.Gillis@myflfamilies.com

 

Free Event and Open to the Public

You just read:

Human Trafficking Investigations and Prosecutions Virtual Training on January 21, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.