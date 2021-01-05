MediaOps Expands Executive Bench to Capitalize on Growth With Addition of Luminaries Andre Pino and Mitchell Ashley
Andre Pino, DevOps industry leader, joins as COO/CMO and Mitchell Ashley, Accelerated Strategy Group Founder, joins as CTO to drive growth at MediaOpsBOCA RATON , FL , UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, today announced the appointment of two key executives to the team. Andre Pino and Mitchell Ashley join MediaOps as COO/CMO and CTO respectively. Both bring exceptional track records of success and experience in leading organizations through high growth and profitability.
For more than two decades, Pino has driven significant growth in technology and services businesses ranging from Fortune 500 to startups. Most recently, he served as VP of Marketing at CloudBees, where he drove the organization’s growth from startup to one of the leading players in the DevOps/Digital Transformation market. He was responsible for CloudBees’ brand awareness, demand generation and partner marketing to deliver on strategic growth imperatives in software development and DevOps. While at CloudBees, Pino launched the widely regarded DevOps World annual conference, which today has a global audience of thousands.
Prior to CloudBees, Pino was a principal analyst at Forrester Research and held senior leadership positions at Unisys, HP and several successful startups.
Ashley, founder and CEO of Accelerated Strategy Group (ASG), will assume additional responsibilities as CTO at MediaOps. As CTO, he is responsible for technology and cybersecurity strategy, innovation and execution for the company. Ashley brings a wealth of experience leading technical teams as a successful CTO, CIO, CEO and VP of Engineering at various startups, spinouts and large enterprises.
“We are so lucky to have Andre and Mitchell join us at this critical stage of MediaOps’ growth,” said Alan Shimel, CEO of MediaOps. “After years of steady growth, the last few have seen us really accelerate. I knew that continuing and building on that growth required us to bring on experienced leadership to grow to the next level. Having worked with Mitchell for many years and knowing Andre for a long time now, I am so excited to have both joining us and bringing their talents to the team.”
“Modern IT initiatives are transforming IT at a pace not seen before. All of this change is challenging the communities of IT professionals to try to keep up with the accelerating pace of change and technology adoption,” said Pino. “I am proud to be joining MediaOps at a time when the IT professional community needs us more than ever to help them stay on top of it all.”
“Acceleration of digital transformation initiatives, cloud migration and modern software architecture adoption are occurring at a pace we’ve never experienced,” said Ashley. “Software is the new business and the MediaOps team brings crucial knowledge, insights and expertise on a suite of innovative platforms that meet the changing demands of how we consume information.”
Both new executives start Jan. 4 to help MediaOps build on the momentum it has established.
ABOUT MEDIAOPS
MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, is an omniversal media company covering IT industries and practices that are reshaping the world of technology, including DevOps, Cloud-Native, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation. Through a convergence of new media distribution platforms, we deliver the experiential stories IT professionals need to gain fresh insights and learn new skills. For marketing partners, MediaOps delivers unparalleled access to inform and engage with a highly involved IT community for thought leadership, demand generation and specialized campaigns. MediaOps is not only the most trusted name in technology media, but the most loved as well.
Rebecca Auguste
MediaOps
561-430-3347
email us here