Gray, Gray, & Gray Introduces New Brand Identity & “Power of More”

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a business consulting and accounting firm based in Canton, Massachusetts, has introduced a new logo and tagline - The Power of More - reflecting the firm's expanded services.

Expanded consulting, business advisory, tax, audit and assurance, and private wealth management services for an increasingly complex business environment.

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP announced today that it has completed a major rebranding in response to a growing client need for consulting and business advisory services in an increasingly complex business environment. The firm’s new focus is based on the precept of the “Power of More,” a comprehensive stratagem that synchronizes consulting, business advisory, strategic planning, accounting, tax planning and wealth management components. The Power of More is designed to help find ways to add value, speed decision making, develop insights, create advantage and drive success, as well as anticipate challenges and identify emerging opportunities for clients.

The rebranding includes a new logo and corporate colors, with a reinterpretation of the firm’s name into a single word – “gray” – that is simple and elegant. The new logo also incorporates a distinctive tribute to the firm’s three founders, brothers Robert, Milton and Mervin Gray, in the form of an exponential “3” integrated into the initial “g.”

Gray, Gray & Gray was founded in 1945 as a tax and accounting firm but has grown to encompass a broad range of consulting, business advisory, and personal wealth management services.

“After 75 years in business we have seen a significant evolution in the scope of our work,” said James A. DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, leading partner at Gray, Gray & Gray. “An increasingly complex and competitive world demands more from our clients. It is incumbent upon us to offer more ways to provide the support and guidance they need to continue to prosper. The ‘Power of More’ is the way forward for our firm and our clients.”

The new logo will appear on all corporate collateral, signage, website, social media and other materials. The company is also launching a refreshed website at www.gggllp.com.

Each of the firm’s internal business units – Consulting, Tax, Audit & Assurance, and Gray Private Wealth, LLC – will display their own unique version of the logo. These distinct internal business units will work in concert to provide an encompassing suite of services that can be tailored to the specific needs of every client.

“We are very excited about this new chapter in our firm’s history. The rebrand further exemplifies our commitment to providing an exceptional level of personal and professional service to our clients,” said DeLeo.

About Gray, Gray & Gray

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP is ranked among the country’s Top 200 accounting and business advisory firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine. The firm serves clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.