Perdue and Loeffler's Blind Support of Trump's Insanity is on Full Display. They Have no Agenda Except to be His Lapdogs

Georgia please vote for sanity, competence, experience, grit, prosperity, justice, equality. Vote for American & Georgian values. Please keep your vote honest.

Would you rather vote for Rev. Warnock & Ossoff who are genuine public servants, or Perdue and Loeffler who are servants of Trump, the 1%, and their own corrupt, criminal, incompetent, lying ambition?” — Sajid Khan

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The choice in today's senate races is obvious. On the one hand, we have Rev. Warnock and Ossoff, who are dedicated, public servants with the competence to add their own incisive awareness of issues facing the 99% Georgians and push for progressive and creative solutions to Georgian problems. They will strive for Georgian needs and will fight for and bring extra resources for Georgia. They will be added assets to the immense Biden-Harris knowledge pool. Their victory will ensure senate power for Biden-Harris to make America America again. They will help banish insanity, corruption, lies, injustice, bias, Trump's phony substance, and false spin from the senate. Above all, the Biden-Harris senators will have full control of the senate. The senate will become an independent government branch that will add and implement its own agenda independent of the White House. Just imagine an optimized senate working fully focused on bringing equality, justice, seat at the power table for all groups, Black, Brown, and even the 99% White who are equally suffering under Trump, Perdue, and Loeffler. Biden-Harris have already given equal power to all groups. Biden-Harris have demonstrated that they mean what they promise by creating the most diverse cabinet. Many groups have been given a cabinet position for the first time. The Biden-Harris White House is eagerly seeking innovative solutions. I am confident Rev. Warnock and Ossoff will take up my emotional health agenda.On the other hand, we have Perdue and Loeffler, who are slaves of Trump's insane gut. They will tamely follow Trump's insane agenda. They will obey Trump's every insane command even when he is out of office and has no legal authority to control the senate's agenda. They will not fight for Georgia, and they will fight for Trump. They will fight for the 1%. They will fight for themselves. They have reduced taxes for the 1% and added to the poverty, economic, emotional, and physical suffering of the rest by reducing food stamps and social security and making it harder to obtain food stamps. Reducing Medicaid and Medicare is on their list of hardships for the 99%. They care only for their own group of 1%. They will steal from the poor and give it to themselves. They have already milked their senate power for their own financial gains. They have taken advantage of insider stock trading knowledge. Loeffler has had her own house tax reduced when it should have been raised as she added value to her house by improvements and additions. I bet she probably did not even take any permits for improvements. They are not public servants. They are Trump servants. The Trump leadership is closed to any advice as Trump's gut 'knows' everything there is to know.Here is my published comment in the NY Times yesterday: Before the last presidential election, I met Trump at the No Labels conference in Manchester, NH. There we had invited all the presidential candidates to put forth their plans; most turned up except Hillary. Trump got the highest applause, and the crowd gave him a standing ovation again and again. I noticed that even though he shared little substance, he did hide and outshine it with his superb but phony spin. In the end, I got a chance to talk to him. I said that his crowds are the most 'fired up' to use Obama's phrase, and his crowd numbers were the largest by far, so he was going to be the next president. But I said he does not have any concrete substance on which to run on. I offered him my emotional health agenda to use as his own. He said he would get back to me, and he gave a little lecture about how he already knows all there is to know and that he is the greatest of all experts in the history of the world on all topics. And that there is nothing out there that he needs to learn more about. He said he is the readiest president ever from day one. I have my own US patent based presidential rating test, and Trump has failed the test. He is insane.THE CHOICE IS CLEAR—a VOTE FOR REV. WARNOCK AND OSSOFF IS A VOTE FOR OUR OWN 99%. A VOTE FOR PERDUE AND LOEFFLER IS A VOTE THE 1%.What is at stake is not just senate control. It is about giving power to Biden-Harris's progressive agenda that will empower Georgia and all of America.

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS THAT I HAVE HANDED OVER TO BIDEN-HARRIS TO USE AS THEIR OWN.