VSP Arrest - Luring a Child (X3) - Shaftsbury Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B300031

TROOPER: SGT. LUKE HALL

STATION: SHAFTSBURY

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: JANUARY 4, 2021 – 1810 HOURS

LOCATION: CHICKADEE DRIVE, POWNAL (VT)

VIOLATIONS: LURING A CHILD (X3)

ACCUSED: FRANK J. GIORANDINO

AGE: 58

CITY: POWNAL, VT

VICTIMS: MULTIPLE JUVENILE’S (AGES 14, 15, 15)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 4, 2021, at approximately 1810 hours, Shaftsbury Troopers responded to a residence on Chickadee Drive, in Pownal (VT), after receiving information that an individual was reportedly offering juvenile’s illicit drugs and requesting that they engage in sexual acts with him.

Troopers responded to the scene and conducted a thorough investigation. The investigation concluded in the arrest of Frank J. Giorandino, age 58, of Pownal (VT), who is a registered sex offender.

Giorandino was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Giorandino has since been lodged within the Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Giorandino is scheduled to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court/ Criminal Division on January 5, 2021, at 12:30 hours to answer to the above charges.

Giorandino’s Mug Shot Attached.

COURT DATE: JANUARY 5, 2021 @ 12:30 HOURS

COURT: BENNINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT/ CRIMINAL DIVISION

PHOTO: YES

PRINTS: YES

