VSP Arrest - Luring a Child (X3) - Shaftsbury Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B300031
TROOPER: SGT. LUKE HALL
STATION: SHAFTSBURY
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: JANUARY 4, 2021 – 1810 HOURS
LOCATION: CHICKADEE DRIVE, POWNAL (VT)
VIOLATIONS: LURING A CHILD (X3)
ACCUSED: FRANK J. GIORANDINO
AGE: 58
CITY: POWNAL, VT
VICTIMS: MULTIPLE JUVENILE’S (AGES 14, 15, 15)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 4, 2021, at approximately 1810 hours, Shaftsbury Troopers responded to a residence on Chickadee Drive, in Pownal (VT), after receiving information that an individual was reportedly offering juvenile’s illicit drugs and requesting that they engage in sexual acts with him.
Troopers responded to the scene and conducted a thorough investigation. The investigation concluded in the arrest of Frank J. Giorandino, age 58, of Pownal (VT), who is a registered sex offender.
Giorandino was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Giorandino has since been lodged within the Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 cash or surety bond.
Giorandino is scheduled to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court/ Criminal Division on January 5, 2021, at 12:30 hours to answer to the above charges.
Giorandino’s Mug Shot Attached.
COURT DATE: JANUARY 5, 2021 @ 12:30 HOURS
COURT: BENNINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT/ CRIMINAL DIVISION
PHOTO: YES
PRINTS: YES
Sergeant Luke Hall
Patrol Commander
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Shaftsbury Barracks- Troop B
96 Airport Road,
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
Office: (802) 442-5421
Cell:
Email: Lucas.Hall@Vermont.Gov