Insigniam Expands with Four New Strategic Hires

Insigniam is pleased to have added four strategic hires with a range of experiences.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of a year of volatility and disruption, international management consulting firm, Insigniam, is pleased to have added four strategic hires with a range of experiences: consultants Tracy D. Holloman, Eve Elie, Angela Negreira, and Garrett Tuin (as an associate consultant).
“As we continue to grow, we value the contribution made to our firm and our clients by the diversity of backgrounds and perspectives that our new consultants will provide,” says Insigniam partner Marie-Caroline Chauvet, who is responsible for talent acquisition.
Tracy D. Hollomon, based out of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania office, joins Insigniam with previous experience spanning the healthcare, defense, and finance industries. Her focus has been in the healthcare space, where she developed work environments where employees are engaged and productive and therefore thrive through the coaching of leaders and the creation of opportunities for mid-level managers to be effective in their roles. Additionally, she has expertise in building systems and practices that support diverse and inclusive workplace cultures.
Eve Elie is also based out of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania office. From innovative startups to established organizations, Eve has consulted a diverse range of successful leaders on business development and growth strategy and led strategic transformations in performance. Eve is a world citizen who has lived, worked, and studied in five countries and speaks English, Haitian Creole, Korean, French, and Spanish fluently. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College with a Bachelor of Arts in Medical Anthropology.
Angela Negreira lives in Miami, Florida, and has over 20 years of high-performing bilingual business experience. She has a strong background and expertise in business development including originating and developing new markets, account acquisition and client retention, advertising and digital media, and leading teams to achieve and exceed revenue goals. Prior to a career in consulting, Angela led teams in several large media organizations to expand their business throughout North and Latin America.
Garret Tuin joins Insigniam’s training cohort of associate consultants. He graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in April 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Management. During his time at the Air Force Academy, Garrett served as a Cadet Squadron Commander, managing the officer development of 113 cadets. Garrett has a long-standing dedication to the Boy Scout of America and is an Eagle Scout. He is based in the Los Angeles, CA office.
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.
