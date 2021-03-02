InCycle Releases Enterprise Azure Governance Playbook
The Definitive Guide to Azure Governance is Supported by a Dedicated Blog for Organizations Struggling to Design and Implement Modern Governance.
As the move to the cloud accelerates, organizations need to update and adapt governance practices and capabilities. Modern technology calls for modern governance to realize value.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCycle Software (InCycle) today announced it has released an Enterprise Azure Governance Playbook. The playbook is the result of over 20 years of industry experience and is for ideal for medium and large organizations that are trying to navigate cloud adoption and are struggling to design and implement modern governance for either a team, business unit or across an enterprise.
— Alex Turner, CTO at InCycle Software
The playbook is comprehensive and addresses various stakeholders, including operations, security, application development, accounting, and audit. The goal of the playbook is to showcase modern governance drivers, new cloud challenges that arise, and to provide actionable guidance for practitioners to complete a modern governance transformation. The Enterprise Azure Governance Playbook is available for immediate download at no charge.
In addition to the playbook, InCycle has launched a dedicated Enterprise Azure Governance blog. The new blog includes more than 25 targeted articles designed to help companies advance their governance practices and capabilities. Designed as an Azure governance resource, topics include security, cost management, visibility, responsibilities, and implementation.
"As the move to the cloud accelerates, organizations need to update and adapt governance practices and capabilities. Modern technology calls for modern governance," said Alex Turner, InCycle CTO. "The playbook is a must have for those seeking control over applications and resources in Azure," he continued.
Industry trends are changing the way businesses develop software. Agile development, DevOps, cloud adoption, modern architectures and big data are forces that are creating increased demand for modern governance. As these forces proliferate organizations, companies must adapt governance strategies to match the new world of modern software development. Unlocking enterprise value will depend on transforming from traditional governance to new principles and practices that enable innovation.
To help companies accelerate the adoption of Azure governance, InCycle developed a packaged professional service offering. InCycle’s Modern Enterprise-and-Cloud-Governance-Accelerator is a turnkey solution designed to fast-track the implementation of modern governance on Azure. To learn more about InCycle consulting services, visit https://www.incyclesoftware.com/modern-enterprise-and-cloud-governance-accelerator
Barry Paquet
InCycle Software Corp
+1 212-626-2608
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook