Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,224 in the last 365 days.

StayConnected Equity and Inclusion Webinar Series | Nebraska Department of Education

How to Start a Book Club... The Other Wes Moore, Leslie Huerta, 10/8/2020

October 8, 2020, 12:00 Noon How To Start A Book Club…The Other Wes Moore Jan Handa, 21st CCLC and Leslie Huerta, Francie & Finch Bookseller

One of the themes of the GetConnected 2020 conference was Equity & Inclusion. The conference organizers selected the audiobook The Other Wes Moore and all registered participants have now received the code for their audiobook.  We will spend a little time discussing the book and its relevance to the work of afterschool program leaders and staff. A book club is a great way for a group of people to individually listen to the same book and then periodically come together to talk about it.  Leslie Huerta from Francie & Finch Bookseller will show us how to get started. Book Club – The Other West Moore

You just read:

StayConnected Equity and Inclusion Webinar Series | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.