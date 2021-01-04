StayConnected Equity and Inclusion Webinar Series | Nebraska Department of Education

October 8, 2020, 12:00 Noon How To Start A Book Club…The Other Wes Moore Jan Handa, 21st CCLC and Leslie Huerta, Francie & Finch Bookseller

One of the themes of the GetConnected 2020 conference was Equity & Inclusion. The conference organizers selected the audiobook The Other Wes Moore and all registered participants have now received the code for their audiobook. We will spend a little time discussing the book and its relevance to the work of afterschool program leaders and staff. A book club is a great way for a group of people to individually listen to the same book and then periodically come together to talk about it. Leslie Huerta from Francie & Finch Bookseller will show us how to get started. Book Club – The Other West Moore