StayConnected Leadership Webinar Series | Nebraska Department of Education

February 20, 2020 – The Three C’s of Leadership, LaRon Henderson Program Quality Director, Collective for Youth – Omaha, Lhenderson@collectiveforyouth.org

This webinar introduces participants to Clarity, Conviction and Courage – the 3 fundamental principles of leadership. There will be opportunities to explore how these principles are developed in order to implement them instantly in your professional or personal life’s plan. These leadership principles prepare you to build collaboration, teamwork and trust to help other excel and address current challenges in all areas of life. Participants who successfully complete this webinar will have a better understanding of how to clarify their personal or organizational mission, create an inner conviction and lead with courage.

