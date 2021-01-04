Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Supreme Court agrees to review discrimination claim filed against San Francisco district attorney’s office

(Subscription required) Twanda Bailey, who was an investigative assistant at the district attorney's office at the time of the incident, asked the high court to review her case after the 1st District Court of Appeal rendered a unanimous, unpublished opinion affirming summary judgment in favor of the government.

