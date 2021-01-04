Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UDAF Welcomes Craig Buttars as New Commissioner of Agriculture and Food

 

Craig W. Buttars

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is pleased to welcome Craig Buttars as the new Commissioner of Agriculture and Food. Commissioner Buttars has served as Cache County Executive for the past six years and as a member of Utah’s House of Representatives from 1997-2006.  Along with his experience in the legislature and as Cache County Councilmember he brings a wealth of service and experience in production agriculture as a dairy farmer as well as his time in the Utah Farm Bureau where he served as the State Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee Chairman and the Cache County Farm Bureau President.

 

 

