UDAF Announces Emergency Disaster Relief Loans for Agricultural Producers Affected by Drought 

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is announcing the availability of low-interest loans for agricultural producers impacted by drought through the Emergency Disaster Relief Loan (EDRL) program, a subprogram of the Agricultural Resource Development Loan (ARDL) program.

On April 24, 2025, Governor Spencer J. Cox issued a state of emergency due to ongoing drought in the following counties: Beaver, Carbon, Emery, Garfield, Grand, Iron, Juab, Kane, Millard, Piute, San Juan, Sanpete, Sevier, Tooele, Uintah, Washington, and Wayne. The declaration recognizes the significant challenges the drought presents to Utah’s agricultural economy and rural communities. Eligible producers in the 17 affected counties may apply for EDRL loans of up to $100,000 per entity; up to $2 million total is available through the EDRL program. These loans are low-interest, seven year loans with no interest for the first two years, and 2.75% thereafter. Applications will be accepted until October 23, 2025.

“Utah’s agricultural producers are on the front lines of drought impacts, facing difficult decisions as water scarcity threatens crops, livestock, and long-term viability,” said Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. “We recognize the tremendous strain drought places on farm families and rural communities, and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is committed to doing everything we can to help. This loan program is just one of the tools we’re using to support producers through this crisis and keep our agricultural economy strong.”

Applicants should visit https://ag.utah.gov/emergency- disaster-relief-loan-program to review program guidelines and application materials. UDAF encourages all producers to also contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency office to explore other federal drought assistance options. More drought resources are available at: https://ag.utah.gov/ droughtresources.