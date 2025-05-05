UDAF Commissioner Appoints Two New Deputies

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) Commissioner, Kelly Pehrson has appointed Amber Brown and Troy Forrest to serve as Deputy Commissioners for UDAF effective May 5, 2025. Brown and Forrest were selected to fill the role Pehrson held prior to his appointment as Commissioner by Governor Spencer Cox on April 16, 2025.

“I have worked alongside Amber and Troy for many years in my role as Deputy Commissioner and I know that they both care deeply for the state, especially our farmers and ranchers,” said Pehrson. “I have complete confidence that they will serve the people of Utah well and ensure UDAF is a well-run agency.”

Brown has been with UDAF since December 2019, serving as the Senior Policy Analyst and, most recently, as the Director of Legislative and Government Affairs. Prior to joining UDAF, Brown worked as an attorney for the Social Security Administration as well as worked for the House Ways and Means Committee and for the office of Congressman Dave Camp in Washington D.C. Brown has loved working with, learning from, and supporting agricultural producers in Utah.

“As Deputy, I want to elevate the voices of Utah’s farmers and ranchers and ensure their work is not only understood but deeply valued,” said Brown. “They are the backbone of our food system, and I’m committed to advocating for the policies and partnerships that help them thrive.”

Forrest has worked for UDAF in the Grazing Improvement Program (GIP) since 2010, serving as the GIP Director since 2021. Forrest has spent his career dedicated to conserving rangeland in Utah as he also worked for the Association of Conservation Districts starting in 1998, as well as working for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on a fire crew while in college. His love for agriculture comes from a lifelong experience growing up and working on his grandparent’s ranch in San Juan county.

“Utah’s agriculture producers are facing real challenges, and they deserve practical, responsive support,” said Forrest. “As Deputy, I’m committed to listening, problem-solving, and cutting red tape so producers can focus on what they do best—feeding our state and stewarding the land.”

Brown will oversee the Specialty Products division, Regulatory division, Marketing, Communications, and Economic Development division, and the Policy Team. Forrest will be over the Animal Industry division, Plant Industry division, Conservation division, and Grazing Improvement Program.