AgVIP Success Story: Piute County

Cory Sudweeks operates a diversified farm in Piute Country, managing a mix of crops, pasture and beef cattle. His operation includes 145 head of beef cattle and 145 acres of irrigated land used for growing crops and maintaining pasture. Given the region’s unique environmental challenges, particularly in water management, Cory’s farm is a strong candidate for the Agricultural Voluntary Incentive Program (AgVIP).

“I learned more about soil health and keeping better records, and I’m looking forward to continuing to implement what I’ve learned and to future learning opportunities.” – Cory Sudweeks, Farmer, AgVIP Recipient

Before joining the AgVIP program, Cory’s operation faced challenges with tail water runoff flowing directly into a nearby river, raising environmental concerns and reducing irrigation efficiency. By implementing a Comprehensive Nutrient Management Plan (CNMP provided through AgVIP), he was able to better understand where and how much water and nutrients to apply across his fields. AgVIP funding also helped cover the costs of fertilizer and nutrient applications, making it easier for him to implement the recommended improvements.

The biggest impact Cory has noticed in the day-to-day operations since participating in AgVIP has been the improvement in record-keeping and resource management . By having better documentation of his nutrient applications and water usage, Cory is now able to make more informed decisions, improving the overall efficiency of his operation. The ability to distribute resources more effectively has not only saved time and costs but has also boosted the long-term sustainability of his farm.

Apply and learn more about the AgVIP program at ag.utah.gov/agvip. Applications close May 30, 2025.