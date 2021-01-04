Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,211 in the last 365 days.

Extended Benefits Program Ended in Mississippi

For Immediate Release Date: January 4, 2021

Jackson, MS ---

 

Today, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced that the Unemployment “Extended Benefits” (EB) program ended the week of December 19, 2020.

In May of 2020, MDES announced the beginning of the EB program in Mississippi. The EB program was established to pay benefits during periods of high unemployment to workers who exhausted their basic entitlement to regular state and federal unemployment benefits. These are benefits made temporarily available when a state reaches a certain sustained level of unemployment which “triggers” the state onto the EB program. EB is not a CARES Act program, but the increased claims filed as a result of the pandemic caused Mississippi to trigger onto EB as of May 17, 2020.

Mississippi’s unemployment level no longer meets the requirements to continue the EB period. As a result, Mississippi “triggered off” EB with the week ending December 19, 2020. The week ending December 19, 2020 was the last week of unemployment for which EB benefits were paid.

Affected claimants will receive notification regarding the end of this program.

For more information please visit, mdes.ms.gov.

You just read:

Extended Benefits Program Ended in Mississippi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.