Retail Control Systems Announces Partnership With Financial Tech Firm AeroPay for Cannabis, Retail Payment Solutions

Partnership provides streamlined, compliant digital payments solutions, including contactless QR payment options, for operators throughout the cannabis industry

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Control Systems (RCS) today announced a new partnership with AeroPay, a financial technology company that provides compliant payment solutions for businesses in the cannabis industry.

The partnership creates a convenient solution to businesses operating in the heavily regulated cannabis industry, and allows them to provide compliant payment solutions to their customers as well as other businesses within the industry, such as suppliers and delivery drivers. With AeroPay and RCS, cannabis businesses can also offer convenient contactless digital payments.

“Cannabis business owners need compliant payments solutions they can rely on,” said Dave Albert, President, Retail Control Systems. “By partnering with AeroPay, we provide cannabis retailers with a suite of technology solutions that will reduce their cash management, help them to maintain total compliance, and provide access to AeroPay’s compliant banking partners.”

RCS and AeroPay help cannabis businesses by lowering their costs for payment processing, increasing settlement times, reducing cash use, optimizing tracking and reporting processes, enhancing security, and improving the customer experience.

About AeroPay

AeroPay is a financial technology company providing alternative payments solutions to state and legal cannabis businesses. The AeroPay suite of compliant payments solutions is built to handle payments for cannabis businesses both in-person and online for environments through the entire cannabis supply chain – from grow ops and wholesalers to retail dispensaries and delivery drivers. Their payments are facilitated through a patented process that enables ‘smart bank transfers’ between businesses and their customers (C2B) or other businesses (B2B).

About Retail Control Systems

Founded in 1987, RCS specializes in retail management software and hardware solutions. RCS has built a reputation for finding specialized business management solutions that help businesses gain complete control over their operations and finances. From daily sales management to inventory control, RCS has the experience and expertise across the full-range of retail industries to meet the unique needs of any business including cannabis. RCS has been providing superior customer service, exceptional quality, and innovation to the retail and restaurant community for over 30 years.