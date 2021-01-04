St. Albans/Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A200048
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Patno
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 4, 2021 at approximately 0623 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Exit 18 South Bound
WEATHER: Clear
Road Conditions: Clear
VEHICLE#1
OPERATOR: Kole Ovitt
AGE: 19
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
VEHICLE#2
OPERATOR: Franklin Adams
AGE: 43
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailer
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 4, 2021, at approximately 0623 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a tractor-trailer off the roadway at Exit 18 southbound off-ramp on Interstate 89 in the Town of Georgia, VT. Kole Ovitt, 19, of Fairfax, VT, was operating his Volkswagen Jetta and attempted to exit I89 at the Exit 18 off-ramp. Ovitt failed to yield the right of way to Franklin Adams, 43, of Enosburg Falls, VT, who was operating a tractor-trailer. Adams attempted to avoid Ovitt, which caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and leave the roadway. Ovitt was unable to maintain control of his vehicle and left the roadway. Both vehicles were towed from the scene; neither were overturned. There were no serious injuries as a result of this incident. The Exit 18 guard rail was damaged, which required the off-ramp to be closed by AOT for repairs. The incident is still under investigation.