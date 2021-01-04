Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans/Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

       

CASE#: 21A200048

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Patno                         

STATION:  St. Albans      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: January 4, 2021 at approximately 0623 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Exit 18 South Bound

WEATHER: Clear

Road Conditions: Clear

 

VEHICLE#1

OPERATOR: Kole Ovitt

AGE: 19

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

 

VEHICLE#2

OPERATOR: Franklin Adams

AGE: 43

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailer

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 4, 2021, at approximately 0623 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a tractor-trailer off the roadway at Exit 18 southbound off-ramp on Interstate 89 in the Town of Georgia, VT.  Kole Ovitt, 19, of Fairfax, VT, was operating his Volkswagen Jetta and attempted to exit I89 at the Exit 18 off-ramp.  Ovitt failed to yield the right of way to Franklin Adams, 43, of Enosburg Falls, VT, who was operating a tractor-trailer.  Adams attempted to avoid Ovitt, which caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and leave the roadway.  Ovitt was unable to maintain control of his vehicle and left the roadway.  Both vehicles were towed from the scene; neither were overturned.  There were no serious injuries as a result of this incident.  The Exit 18 guard rail was damaged, which required the off-ramp to be closed by AOT for repairs. The incident is still under investigation.

 

 

 

 

St. Albans/Crash

