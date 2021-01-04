An ER Doctor, Finds the Limits of Traditional Medicine
Inspiring new book features 16 women who overcame challenges to find success and purpose as entrepreneursUSA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Yvonne Maywether of The Brain and Body Restoration Institute spent decades working in the ER. Struggling with burnout, fatigue, and gut issues, Dr. Yvonne finally recovered with the help of doctor practising age-management medicine, and it brought everything she’d learned in med school into question.
“In traditional medicine, we’re taught a disease-based model,” she explains. “We’re taught how to treat diseases with pharmaceuticals or with surgery, but we do not focus at all on the cause. I mean, if you get a bacterial infection or a virus, obviously that’s relatively simple. But there are so many people—6 out of 10 in the United States—who have at least one chronic illness, like hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, auto-immune disorders, the list goes on.”
Instead of looking at the root causes of these conditions, traditional medicine looks to treat symptoms. “What we’re doing in traditional medicine is disease management,” she says. “We’re not actually curing people and that’s what I focus on in functional and anti-ageing medicine.”
Dr. Yvonne may consider nutrient deficiency, lifestyle, stress, hormone balance, and many other aspects of a person’s health in treating their chronic illnesses. And she is her own best evidence for the positive effect lifestyle changes can have: She was diagnosed with breast cancer, recovered, and when it returned three years later and spread to her bones, she was not expected to live. And yet she did.
Learn more about Dr. Yvonne’s amazing story at her website, www.restorebrainbody.com or at The Brain and Body Restoration Institute in Hermosa Beach, California.
She also appears for an in-depth interview in an inspiring new book, Women Who Boss Up: Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” Tam has gathered a top-notch group of women who have all faced challenges on their way to becoming their own bosses. Readers will learn how they found their paths forward, how they healed, how they put in the work, and how they thrived. This book is for all the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, and would-be side hustlers who need that bit of inspiration that can come from reading about other women who have made the jump and lived to tell the tale.
