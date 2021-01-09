AIRPLAY DIRECT SETS NEW COMPANY RECORD FOR MUSIC DELIVERY TO GLOBAL RADIO IN 2020
Even though 2020 has been a very tough year, AirPlay Direct delivered more music to radio stations globally than ever before for artist and labels worldwide.
I'm thrilled with the impact AirPlay Direct has had. We have seen positive reactions and downloads from stations around the globe. Plus, they've been simply great people to deal with.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 has been a very tough year, but ultimately, AirPlay Direct delivered more music to radio stations globally than ever before.
Why proper management of global radio and your catalog are essential to your brand’s success in 2021.
During quarantine, fans are turning to radio for entertainment and comfort. Likewise, artists are searching for ways to build upon their brand during the virus shutdown.
Smart artist’s are dedicating more time to working on building professional relationships with global radio programmers.
The big question for artists and labels right now… how do I continue to find unique ways to grow my brand, business and career during this shutdown?
Smart, growth-focused, motivated artists and labels are aggressively working their catalogs to global radio right now.
Bruce Iglauer, Founder and President of Alligator Records says, "I'm thrilled with the impact AirPlay Direct has had. We have seen positive reactions and downloads from stations around the globe. Plus, they've been simply great people to deal with."
At this time of global quarantine, radio is also conducting more Skype and phone interviews than ever before. Social media is great, but over-saturated at this point.
Radio however is growing, thriving and creating new opportunities for pro-active artists and labels.
The question... are you loving your catalog and growing your global radio distribution footprint, or are you missing out on this time-sensitive opportunity?
If you’re interested in learning more about radio’s growth globally, the below articles are a good place to start.
