Wade Architectural Systems expands to Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C

I have spent most of my career in these markets and have developed amazing friendships and business relationships.”
— Mike Lawes
HUMBLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wade Architectural Systems has hired Mike Lawes as Regional Sales Manager of the US Mid Atlantic Region. Lawes brings with him more than 28 years of professional experience in the construction and architectural communities with a strong grasp on the Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C. markets.

As the Regional Sales Manager, Lawes will support strategic initiatives for sales and lead development in the Mid Atlantic regions. Working closely with our main office in Texas and preferred manufacturers, He will assist and manage sales across the industries within the architectural and construction space.

"I have spent most of my career in these markets and have developed amazing friendships and business relationships" Lawes says. "I am excited to be a part of Wade Architectural Systems as a contributor to the growth and development of the company in the MD, DC, and VA markets."


More information about Mike Lawes is available at the company’s About Us page


About Wade Architectural Systems
Wade Architectural Systems specializes in exterior and interior products for the architectural community. Our company partners with industry leaders, who produce high-quality architectural systems, to offer solutions for visually pleasing interiors and exteriors balanced with installation strategies that are cost-effective. For more information, contact us at:

