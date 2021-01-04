How About Finally Writing That Story as your 2021 New Year's Resolution
If your New Year's resolution involves writing that story you have been meaning to write, then let the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Workshop help.
A culture is only as great as its dreams. And its dreams are dreamed by artists.”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Year's Resolutions are easily made but often challenging to keep. So first off, what is a New Year's Resolution?
— L. Ron Hubbard
Where did it begin, and how has it evolved? In 2300 BC, during the Babylonian Empire, promises were made to their gods that they would return any borrowed objects and pay their debts at the start of each year.
Moving forward to the 20th century, following the Great Depression in America, roughly 25% of adults made New Year's Resolutions. This was when American's began setting goals for better life decisions.
It is estimated now that 40-50% of Americans participate in New Year's Resolutions.
2020 has been unique, and most of us are looking forward to a better year in 2021.
We will probably see many of the most common resolutions (make more money, eat healthier, lose weight, or quit smoking), but we expect that this year will include more individual goals.
2021 is the year of creativity and inspiration. What have you always wanted to do, always wanted to create? Invent something, write a story, make a video game, plant a garden, learn to fly, learn a new skill.
John Goodwin President Galaxy Press stated, “If your dream is to write that story you have long promised yourself to write, then Writers of the Future has made available a free online writing workshop to help you achieve this resolution.” The course features 13 video presentations by three of the Writers of the Future judges: Orson Scott Card (Enders Game), David Farland (Runelords), and Tim Powers (On Stranger Tides). Transcripts are provided for each video so that it can be translated into a preferred language. Plus, how-to essays from L. Ron Hubbard and Algis Budrys on the craft of writing. There are practical assignments that take you through writing a short story, and 76% of people who have taken the workshop have a completed story by the end of the course.
The free online writing workshop is available at writersofthefuture.com.
For 37 years, L. Ron Hubbard's Writers & Illustrators of the Future Contests have helped launch careers for over 800 artists with thousands of stories published and art printed. Winners of the Contests have gone on to win just about every major award and have published 33 New York Times bestselling books.
The Contest was started in 1983 by worldwide bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard, who wrote that “A culture is only as great as its dreams. And its dreams are dreamed by artists.” Both Contests are free to enter, and participants maintain the rights to their story or art.
A blue-ribbon panel of judges reviews stories and art submitted. For the writers, this includes authors such as Kevin J. Anderson, Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, David Farland, Todd McCaffrey, Larry Niven, Nnedi Okorafor, Brandon Sanderson, Robert J. Sawyer, and over a dozen more. For the illustrator competition, judging is performed by award-winning artists such as Echo Chernik, Larry Elmore, Craig Elliott, Ciruelo, Bob Eggleton, Mike Perkins, Rob Prior, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, and so many more.
If anyone out there has always wanted to write, has always wanted to create an illustration, or has been trying but has just not had their big break yet, we recommend checking out the Writers & Illustrators of the Future Contests. You can find them at writersofthefuture.com.
Let's get creative in 2021 and see how many people we can inspire through our works. From all of us at Writers & Illustrators of the Future, we wish you a Happy New Year.
