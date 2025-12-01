The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Hosted the Green Room for the 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Grammy award winning singer, Estelle, loading in her car at the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre green room to ride in the Hollywood Christmas Parade

Actor and parade host, Eric Estrada, in the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre green room with a special cake made by Cake and Art.

For 15 years, the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre in Hollywood has hosted the official green room for the star-studded Hollywood Christmas Parade.

I want to thank all our community partners and over 200 volunteers who helped make this year's event so spectacular.”
— John Goodwin, President Author Services, Inc.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre, located in the Author Services, Inc. building in Hollywood, just a block west of the famed Chinese Theatre, has been host to the green room for the Hollywood Christmas Parade for 15 years.

President of Author Services, Inc., John Goodwin, stated, “We initially joined in the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2008 with the release of the Stories from the Golden Age line of books written by L. Ron Hubbard. A few years later, Associated Television assumed control of the Parade and asked us to host the green room due to our ideal location in the heart of Hollywood.” The green room functions extend from organizing volunteers to assisting on the parade route, building and helping run the red carpet, to servicing all the guests inside Author Services, Inc.

This year’s 93rd anniversary of the parade began with singing and magic performances on the red carpet from 5:00 to 6:00 PM, followed by over 5,000 participants as the parade kicked off along its 3.2-mile route, cheered on by tens of thousands of spectators. The 500 celebrities, musicians, city officials, and special guests who participated in the Parade included Grand Marshal Luke Wilson (“Old School,” “Legally Blond”), Parade Humanitarian of the Year Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish,” “Law & Order”), Tori Spelling (“90210,” “Scary Movie 1 & 2”), Estelle (Singer - “American Boy”), Thelma Houston (Singer - “Don't Leave Me This Way”), Jon Secada (Singer - “Just Another Day”), Lakers Legends A.C. Green & Byron Scott, Laura McKenzie (Parade Co-Host), Erik Estrada (Parade Co-Host), Montel Williams (Parade Co-Host), along with LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, LA County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone, and Council Members Monica Rodriguez (LA District 7) and Heather Hutt (LA District 10).

Goodwin continued, “And I want to thank all our community partners and over 200 volunteers who helped make this year's event so spectacular.” Listed alphabetically, this includes:

American Legion Auxiliary
Cake and Art Bakery
Civil Air Patrol
El Balcon Bakery
Float Bakery
Hard Rock Cafe
In-N-Out Burger
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Stunt Kids Association of Hollywood
US Army Rangers Association
The Way to Happiness Foundation
Zoo Keepers Association Los Angeles
Special thanks to Rick Darnell, Marty Shelton, and Jeff Zarinnam

The Hollywood Christmas Parade, established in 1928, is an annual American tradition held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, with proceeds benefiting the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Author Services, Inc. provides the kick-off, where celebrity participants enter the Parade and travel the three-mile route along Hollywood Boulevard, down Vine, then back along Sunset Boulevard.

The Parade will air on the CW on Friday, December 12, at 8:00 PM throughout the US. For more information on the Parade, celebrity participants, and other details, visit thehollywoodchristmasparade.org.

For more information on Author Services, Inc. and the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre, visit www.AuthorServicesInc.com.

Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Hosted the Green Room for the 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
Company/Organization
Galaxy Press
7051 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-466-3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

More From This Author
The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Hosted the Green Room for the 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
American Book Fest Names 'L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40' Best Fiction Anthology
Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests Announce Q3 Winners for Year 42
View All Stories From This Author