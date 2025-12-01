The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Hosted the Green Room for the 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Grammy award winning singer, Estelle, loading in her car at the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre green room to ride in the Hollywood Christmas Parade Actor and parade host, Eric Estrada, in the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre green room with a special cake made by Cake and Art.

For 15 years, the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre in Hollywood has hosted the official green room for the star-studded Hollywood Christmas Parade.

I want to thank all our community partners and over 200 volunteers who helped make this year's event so spectacular.” — John Goodwin, President Author Services, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre , located in the Author Services, Inc. building in Hollywood, just a block west of the famed Chinese Theatre, has been host to the green room for the Hollywood Christmas Parade for 15 years.President of Author Services, Inc., John Goodwin, stated, “We initially joined in the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2008 with the release of the Stories from the Golden Age line of books written by L. Ron Hubbard . A few years later, Associated Television assumed control of the Parade and asked us to host the green room due to our ideal location in the heart of Hollywood.” The green room functions extend from organizing volunteers to assisting on the parade route, building and helping run the red carpet, to servicing all the guests inside Author Services, Inc.This year’s 93rd anniversary of the parade began with singing and magic performances on the red carpet from 5:00 to 6:00 PM, followed by over 5,000 participants as the parade kicked off along its 3.2-mile route, cheered on by tens of thousands of spectators. The 500 celebrities, musicians, city officials, and special guests who participated in the Parade included Grand Marshal Luke Wilson (“Old School,” “Legally Blond”), Parade Humanitarian of the Year Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish,” “Law & Order”), Tori Spelling (“90210,” “Scary Movie 1 & 2”), Estelle (Singer - “American Boy”), Thelma Houston (Singer - “Don't Leave Me This Way”), Jon Secada (Singer - “Just Another Day”), Lakers Legends A.C. Green & Byron Scott, Laura McKenzie (Parade Co-Host), Erik Estrada (Parade Co-Host), Montel Williams (Parade Co-Host), along with LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, LA County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone, and Council Members Monica Rodriguez (LA District 7) and Heather Hutt (LA District 10).Goodwin continued, “And I want to thank all our community partners and over 200 volunteers who helped make this year's event so spectacular.” Listed alphabetically, this includes:American Legion AuxiliaryCake and Art BakeryCivil Air PatrolEl Balcon BakeryFloat BakeryHard Rock CafeIn-N-Out BurgerRaising Cane’s Chicken FingersStunt Kids Association of HollywoodUS Army Rangers AssociationThe Way to Happiness FoundationZoo Keepers Association Los AngelesSpecial thanks to Rick Darnell, Marty Shelton, and Jeff ZarinnamThe Hollywood Christmas Parade, established in 1928, is an annual American tradition held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, with proceeds benefiting the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Author Services, Inc. provides the kick-off, where celebrity participants enter the Parade and travel the three-mile route along Hollywood Boulevard, down Vine, then back along Sunset Boulevard.The Parade will air on the CW on Friday, December 12, at 8:00 PM throughout the US. For more information on the Parade, celebrity participants, and other details, visit thehollywoodchristmasparade.org.For more information on Author Services, Inc. and the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre, visit www.AuthorServicesInc.com

