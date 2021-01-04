Resilience and Circumstances: How an Entrepreneur Can Pivot to a New Business
Inspiring new book features 16 women who overcame challenges to find success and purpose as entrepreneursUSA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tobey Terry has always loved the beauty biz—the atmosphere, the culture, the act of doing hair and nails. She grew up with a mom who worked in a day spa and a grandmother who was always put together. When she opened her own salon, it was a perfect fit. And she always knew it was about more than just hair. “I’m a big advocate of beauty-related self-care because when women take the time to go to the salon they get a lot more out of it than just getting their hair done or blown out or colored, which is all important, but it’s also about the nurturing and the touch and just the listening and communication that happens.”
Enter the covid-19 pandemic, and Tobey’s salon business was gone in an instant. Throughout her career, she’d planned for backup businesses—selling a line of products, for example—in case she wasn’t able to do her job in person or simply chose not to. But with the pandemic, she needed another pivot. When she started showing up online more, she says, she found just the right niche for the times. “Everybody started using Zoom, whether for business or friends and family. So I saw this need to help women show up on camera with more confidence.” But she’s not just about outer beauty tools and techniques—Tobey focuses on inner beauty, too, and uniting the two.
Tobey Terry also appears in an inspiring new book, Women Who Boss Up: Secrets of Women Who Are Owning Their Health and Wellness for a Lifestyle They Love, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” Tam has gathered a top-notch group of women who have all faced challenges on their way to becoming their own bosses. Readers will learn how they found their paths forward, how they healed, how they put in the work, and how they thrived. This book is for all the entrepreneurs, mompreneurs, and would-be side hustlers who need that bit of inspiration that can come from reading about other women who have made the jump and lived to tell the tale.
